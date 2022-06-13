BELMAR — A man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after being pulled from waters off Belmar Beach by lifeguards during an emergency response prompted by reports to police that bystanders were trying to assist swimmers in distress off the 8th Avenue beach jetty.

According to a statement by the Belmar Police Department, police officers and emergency services personnel responded to the reports at 12:29 p.m. after which an unspecified number of swimmers were rescued, with one sent to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. However, one member of the group remained “unaccounted for” until 1:22 p.m. when he was located by lifeguards, police said.

That swimmer, described as a man in his mid-twenties, was also transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was unidentified as of 4:25 p.m. Monday.

A statement issued by Belmar police reads: “The Belmar Police Department, Belmar Lifeguards, Belmar Water Rescue Team Belmar EMS, Neptune Answer Team, Neptune Drone Unit and Marine Unit, Manasquan Fire Department Marine Unit, Sea Girt Lifeguards, Monmouth County Fire Marshal Office, New Jersey State Police and U.S. Coast Guard all assisted” in the investigation, which they said was ongoing.

