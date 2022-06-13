BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Corrado’s Market that has been planning to open sometime next month in the former Pathmark space in Laurel Square Plaza now has an eviction notice posted at the site’s entrance.

The notice refers to state law covering “landlord tenant cases arising out of non-payment or habitually late payment of rent owed.”

The former Pathmark supermarket space of approximately 30,000 square feet has been slated to become Corrado’s newest food market in New Jersey, joining locations in Denver, Fairfield, Denville, Hawthorne, North Arlington, and Wayne.

In addition to groceries, Corrado’s Markets carry retail hardware supplies, garden supplies, pet supplies, liquor, and gas. Merchandise can be also be ordered online for pick up at any of the store locations.

As of Monday evening, neither the landlord nor Corrado’s had issued a public statement on the matter.





