Colin Reinhard’s two-out RBI double gave Point Beach baseball the lead, and Kyle Kolans pitched a clean seventh inning to preserve a 6-4 win over Middlesex in the final round of the Central Jersey Group 1 state tournament.

It was Beach’s first sectional baseball title in program history, and it was also sweet revenge for the Gulls, who lost on a walkoff to Middlesex in last year’s title game.

Kolans pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief to earn the win, and Reinhard [2-for-3, two RBI] and Phil Trebour [2-4, run] led the Gulls at the plate.

Beach will travel to Woodstown on Monday for the Central Jersey Group 1 state semifinals. A win would propel the team into the Group 1 final this upcoming weekend.