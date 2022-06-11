BRICK TOWNSHIP — Later this summer, safety on Brick beaches will be enhanced by the implementation of Safe Guard, a system to detect and warn of potential lightning strikes, some of which can result in serious injury or death.

The death of a lifeguard in Berkeley Township from a lightning strike last summer influenced Brick officials to add the system, rather than continue to rely solely on weather radar.

According to Recreation Director Dan Santaniello, the township also recently decided to substitute Safe Guard for another enhanced system it had planned to install. That system, called Thor Guard, might not have been available for installation as early as Safe Guard, which the township expects to have up and running in time for the Independence Day Weekend in early July.

Brick will be the first oceanfront beach to implement the system in Ocean and Monmouth counties, Mr. Santaniello said.

The installation will cost the township an estimated $42,000 and work is expected to begin on June 17. The upkeep for the system will cost a little under $2,000 a year for maintenance, mostly for steps including changing the batteries and training lifeguards in its use.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.