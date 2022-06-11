BRICK TOWNSHIP — With the start of the 2022 beach season, Brick officials are putting the focus on fun and safety.



According to Township Recreation Director Dan Santaniello, advance work for the season began in early May and brought some unexpected challenges that he says have been overcome in time for the peak attendance that is expected to accompany warmer weather in coming weeks.



“The preparation for this beach season was a little tricky because we got that storm a week prior to opening up on Memorial Day,” Mr. Santaniello told The Ocean Star. “Basically, we had everything completed. All the pathways had sand removed off them and all beaches had the large debris cleared off.”



The work complicated the department’s countdown to the Memorial Day weekend.



“So that really set us back,” Mr. Santaniello said. “It was like we didn’t do anything at the beginning of May, which is not true, because we did a ton. We had to go back and redo all the pathways. They had about three to four feet of sand on them, and we had to dig them all out again.”



The other difficult task was getting employees, including lifeguards and badge checkers.

“We usually have tons of applicants that we go through, and this year, we basically hired anybody that put in applications,” he said. Last year, Brick Beaches had 72 lifeguards, this season the roster is down to 58.



“Our numbers are down, and it’s not the number we wanted to be at,” Mr. Santaniello said. “It came down to the last few days, and we were nervous we were going to be short, but we are okay.”

However, Brick will not be guarding Windward Beach, where swimming is not allowed, and Mantoloking Shores, one of the private beaches.

