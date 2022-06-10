BRICK TOWNSHIP — For his Eagle Scout project, Logan Ascione of Boy Scout Troop 6 built benches on the dog walker’s trail at the Jersey Shore Animal Center on Brick Boulevard.

Laurie Fasinski, the center’s director, said Logan’s work exceeded expectations.

“We thought we were getting a few benches, but instead he used recycled palettes and built eight benches, and they are awesome,” Ms. Fasinski said.

Logan, with the assistance of other scouts, built enough benches to encourage additional dog walking and volunteering at the animal center.

“Now the dogs get their fill of walks in,” Ms. Fasinski said. “The volunteers love it.” and the dog walkers have made use of the benches; resting, talking, and daydreaming on their walks along the trail.

Logan’s Eagle Scout leader Jim Mcguire praised him as “a great kid” who impressed those who interacted with him throughout the project.

Ms Fasinski said, “I just think it’s really important he gets recognition for what he has done for us,” Laurie beams.

