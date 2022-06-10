BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Farmer’s Market at Windward Beach Park enjoyed a big start to the summer season on Saturday, June 4 with an estimated 2,000 attendees turning out to shop for produce and other items offered by vendors.

Beginning its eighth year as a favorite community venue, the farmer’s market remains committing to its “rain or shine” motto each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the entire summer.

The market offers a family-oriented experience, creating a sense of community as customers and vendors interact over offerings that include jewelry, plants, flowers, and even organic soaps.

“We are all about variety,” Township Recreation Director Dan Santaniello said of the market.

