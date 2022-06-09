AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Education foundation is hosting a clothing drive June 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for scholarships to give to students going to a four year college after graduating.

Peggy Bonanno, Vice President, informed The Coast Star that all proceeds from the drive will be used for scholarships for Avon high school seniors.

Ms.Bonanno said that two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Avon students this year, Kathryn Gioia attending Bucknell University and Lily Buerck, attending University of Richmond.

The clothing drive will be located at the First Aid Squad building on Main Street and is accepting all clothing, comforters, towels, sheets, any soft toys, and bicycles.

