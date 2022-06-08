WALL TOWNSHIP — The $6 million West Belmar Gateway Community Solar Project, which will include 4,732 collection panels at 1822 Route 71, is scheduled for completion in mid-July, according to its developers.

The solar farm is being constructed on a roughly nine-acre parcel west of the railroad tracks, opposite Fifth Avenue; formerly the site of an automobile scrapyard. Once completed, it is expected to provide discounted electric power to nearby homes and businesses that do not have their own solar collection equipment, according to Joe Spano, managing director at Spano Industries.

Mr. Spano, whose company is developing the facility with Wall Advanced Solar Products, said it will have an estimated 300 subscribers, about 90 percent of them residential customers currently paying Jersey Central Power & Light. Mr. Spano also stated that a third party service will provide the subscriptions to local residents who are eligible although did not give an exact date.

“The project is about 95 percent complete, but global supply chain shortages, especially for electrical equipment, have delayed final completion,” Mr. Spano said recently. “The solar power system is expected to come online and start producing power in mid-July, once the last items of delayed equipment are delivered.”

The property sits in the eastern portion of Wall Township, abutting the municipalities of Lake Como, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights. It is bordered by elevated railroad tracks and vegetation, and with the addition of landscaping on the portion bordering Route 71, the solar panels will be effectively screened from surrounding properties, according to Mr. Spano.

The panels would rise less than 30 inches from ground level, he said, and slow growth foliage will be cut once or twice a year, as needed to maintain clear exposure to sunlight.

The 4,732 solar panels will produce 2,129 kilowatts of DC electricity and 1,750 kilowatts of AC, which will be pumped into the existing electrical grid. Lower- to moderate-price homes will get a 10 percent discount on their electric bills under the project.

The solar farm is expected to generate about 2.9 million kilowatt-hours of electric power each year.

There will be periodic inspections, according to Mr. Spano. “Maintenance is minimal. There’s potentially the replacement of some panels should they become damaged. In the beginning there is generally extra maintenance as the system is tested and tweaked for optimal performance. The panels are warranted 25 years, but generally maintain an even longer useful life,” he said.

