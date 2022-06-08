WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Target store on the Route 35 site, formerly occupied by KMart, held a soft opening on June 8, and is hosting a grand opening on Sunday, June 12, according to its parent company.

The retailer will provide an anchor store for a shopping plaza that also includes a dozen other businesses, including Meemon’s, Attilio’s Pizza, Jersey Strong, Golf Kings and Pet Supplies Plus. The KMart previously located in the plaza closed in 2019.

The property is an 82-acre site along Old Mill Road, on the southwest corner of Route 35 and 18th Avenue. The location was designated as “in need of development” by the Wall Township Planning Board in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2021, Target received approval from the planning board in December 2021 to renovate the site, including the addition of 17 electric-vehicle charging stations and the expansion of the parking lot to accommodate 818 vehicles.

The parent company has stated that the store will have about 170 employees.

“We’re looking forward to becoming an important part of the Wall Township community,” said Katherine Robles, District Store Director of the new Target.

“Wall Township guests can expect a unique shopping experience tailored to their needs with a wide assortment of Target’s top owned brands spanning across kid’s apparel, toys and baby essentials, affordable home décor items, fresh groceries and much more, including a convenient Starbucks location,” Ms. Robles said.

The 91,000-square-foot store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The new store will also feature drive-up, order pick-up and same-day delivery services without the requirement of a store membership.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.