WALL TOWNSHIP — The IgA Nephropathy Foundation plans to host its 16th annual 5K run and two-mile walk on Sunday, June 12 at the Wall Municipal Complex.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 9:15 a.m. It’s described as a family fun event with breakfast and lunch being provided, a kids tot-trot, a DJ and prizes to be won.

Until the day of the race, the individual fee is $25 and $12 for ages 12-and-under. Children ages 5-and-under get in for free. To pre-register, go to runsignup.com.

The age groups for the 5k are in intervals of nine years, including 12-and-under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-and-older. There are prizes for overall male and female, and the top three male and females in each age group.

All pre-registered race participants will receive a t-shirt, and a limited number of t-shirts will be available for race day entries. There will be a breakfast and lunch buffet provided.

The 5K run and two-mile walk is the primary fundraiser for the IgA Nephropathy Foundation, a patient-centric organization focused on finding a cure for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).

The foundation is focused on funding research, using patient advocacy to empower their patients and building a network of support. The last time they held the run was in 2019, taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Because of the support you have given us over the past 18 years, we now have 12 clinical trials specifically for IgAN and one recently approved drug on the market,” said Bonnie Schneider, Wall resident and Founder of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation. “This is amazing. When my husband Ed and I started this 18 years ago, we had a vision: to find better treatment options for our son and the patients we serve. And it is happening right now.”

