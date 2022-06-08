BELMAR— The long-awaited Day of Baseball in Belmar has once again been postponed due to weather concerns.

Initially scheduled for May 14, the event was rained out and rescheduled for June 11. However, the borough has rescheduled it again for Saturday, June 25.

The event will consist of a plaque dedication to Negro League players who played in Belmar decades ago. Additionally, a special vintage baseball game will be played by the rules of 1864. The event was scheduled to take place at Memorial Field.

The Ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Field, followed by the special game at 11 a.m.

