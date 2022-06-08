WALL TOWNSHIP — A laser light show and competition for the Crimson Cup were among the highlights of the Crimson Knight Foundation’s Light Up the Knight Celebration on May 31.

An estimated 2,000 people turned out for the event at Wall Township High School to watch all four of the township’s grammar schools compete in a series of events for this year’s Crimson Cup.

The Old Mill, Allenwood, Central and West Belmar schools each fielded a team of 10 fifth-graders to represent them in the competition.

The 4th Annual Crimson Cup Challenge was also the first year for the Light Up the Knight Celebration, which CKF now plans to hold annually.

The competitions were coordinated by Lead U, who also served as an Event Sponsor and Master of Ceremonies. The fifth-graders competed in a tug of war, a relay race, a dance contest and a live-action version of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

More than 50 student volunteers, including Wall High School National Honor Society members, helped coordinate the Crimson Cup events and provide assistance during the celebration.

West Belmar came out victorious and hoisted up the Crimson Cup, a coveted award that will be on display in the school for the year. Last year’s victor was Central School.

In addition to the Crimson Cup, prizes were awarded to each of the school’s PTOs including cash totaling $1,000. Old Mill school won the prize for most attendance.

