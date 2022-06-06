Ralph S. Hodkinson, 97, of Spring Lake, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1924 to the late Herbert Hodkinson and Anne Greenhalgh.
Born and raised in Kearny, New Jersey, Ralph was a Marine Corps. veteran who served in IwoJima during World War II. He worked for
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>