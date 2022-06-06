POINT PLEASANT BEACH– The town of Point Pleasant Beach gathered Monday, May 30, for a patriotic bike parade followed by a Memorial Day ceremony in honor of America’s fallen service members.

Participants met at the For Shore Pools parking lot, and community members arrived on bikes adorned with American decorations such as flags, flowers and streamers. Costumed characters such as Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross could be seen, along with cars and firetrucks sporting American flags– all to pay tribute to military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The Brick Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 8867 color guard and the Point Pleasant Beach VFW Post 4715 led the parade down Arnold Avenue, followed by Point Pleasant High School band, Point Pleasant Beach Police, Ocean Fire Company No. 1, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2, Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Emergency Squad, Boy Scouts and Mrs. New Jersey International, Karlee Smart. A long crowd of community members on bikes, including the mayor and council members, rounded out the procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Townspeople waved from their porches, workers came outside of their shops to watch, and some even joined in with their bikes as the parade passed where they stood on the sidewalk. The parade-goers concluded their route by gathering at the borough’s Veterans Memorial near Little Silver Lake for a ceremony to pay their respects to those who have died while serving.

Sharon McCartney, co-organizer of the parade, alongside Tracey Jackson, began the service by recognizing the grand marshal, Richard Schneider, who is a veteran of the Korean War, as well as John Wardell, a World War II veteran. Ms. McCartney also noted the absence of Charlie Hagan, a veteran of the Korean War, who could not participate due to illness.

She then took a moment to thank all of those who participated, including the various organizations and members of the Memorial Day Parade Committee, before introducing Mayor Paul Kanitra to speak.

Mayor Kanitra acknowledged the flag at the center of the memorial, raised at half-staff for various reasons. He requested a moment of silence for those lives lost in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a moment of silence for former Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Daniel J. Hennessey Jr., a veteran who died May 24, and a moment for all of those who lost their lives defending the country.

“Memorial Day isn’t about a day off of work or barbecuing or even a trip to the beach,” Mayor Kanitra said. “It’s about stopping to take the appropriate time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting this country, our freedom and our democracy. It’s easy to forget that in the hustle and bustle of today’s society– but it’s really never been more vital. I’d ask that you all think about what it took for us to be standing here today, free, in this beautiful town.”

The first of two noted speakers was Lt. Col. Alisson Dentice, who has served the Air Force for the past 23 years after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. She was deployed on six separate occasions in flying combat missions of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. She is currently stationed at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as a reservist, teaching air mobility courses.

Lt. Col. Dentice used her speech to provide the history of Memorial Day, explaining that the day came about following the Civil War, originally being called Decoration Day, where participants set out to decorate the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers. The holiday became widely accepted throughout the nation following World War I, when it began to honor all who died in war, and not just for the Civil War.

“As a nation today, we must challenge ourselves to not take for granted our privileged way of life,” said Lt. Col. Dentice. “Let’s appreciate the sacrifice of those that gave their lives, so that we could be free of tyranny and persecution.”

She continued: “We elect our leaders, and have the opportunity to speak out against unfavorable policies. Many nations around the world are not afforded this luxury. As a nation, let’s ensure our adversaries today do not destroy our way of life, thereby minimizing the sacrifices made by so many Americans.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_pointbeach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.