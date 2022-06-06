LAVALLETTE – Community members of Lavallette gathered on Memorial Day to honor those who lost their lives defending America.

The ceremony, organized by Borough Council President Anita Zalom, commenced with a small parade from the firehouse to Memorial Park at 11 a.m., before congregating at the park for a solemn service paying tribute to the soldiers who never came home. The Lavallette PBA Honor Guard placed the colors, followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Mayor Walter LaCicero and the national anthem, performed by Sandra Concha.

Mayor LaCicero addressed those in attendance with introductory remarks, shedding light on the necessity of a Memorial Day ceremony to remember deceased soldiers. He took a moment to honor those from Lavallette who died while in service: Harry Bloom, Adolph Kurmin, John Osborn, Martin Gavio, George Pollin and Donald Skinner. A wreath was presented by the Pollin family in honor of their lost loved one, as well as the Skinner family to pay tribute.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott F. Wyatt was the noted guest speaker for the event, coming to Lavallette from Fort Eustis, Virginia. He detailed his experience with Gold Star families, or those who are left behind following the death of a loved one in service.

