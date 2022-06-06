BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Fire Department, police department and first aid squad responded to a reported structure fire on the roof of an apartment building in the borough.

The fire at 201 LaReine Avenue started at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

About 50 people were inside of the five story multi-family residential apartment building when the police department began receiving several 911 calls reporting a fire on the building’s roof.

The blaze was contained in under an hour with no injuries to residents or emergency personnel, according to the police department.

Neptune, Asbury Park Wannamassa, Glendola, Neptune City, Avon-by-the-Sea, Ocean Grove, South Wall, Sea Girt and Belmar also responded to the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to lieutenant James Arnold.

“No one was injured, so that was a very good thing,” said Mayor Larry Fox, adding that he does not believe there was any structural damage to the interior of the building.

