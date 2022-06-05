BAY HEAD — A structure fire disrupted traffic along Route 35 between Bay Head and Point Pleasant Beach Sunday afternoon, as firefighters from Bay Head and neighboring communities responded to the scene.

Bay Head Fire Company No. 1 has posted the following thank-you message for the help on its Facebook Page.

Thank you to all of our mutual aid and emergency services partners who helped us during our 2nd alarm fire today. Thank you to Jersey Shore Fire Response for capturing todays volunteers.

Mantoloking Fire Company

Bay Head Police Department

Mantoloking Police Department

Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company #2

Ocean Fire Company

Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75

Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad

Point Boro EMS

Herbertsville Fire Company No. 1

Laurelton Fire Company #1

South Wall Fire Rescue

