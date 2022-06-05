BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education meeting included a moment of silence for the 19 school children and two adults who were killed by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas.

Following the moment of silence, the board turned to a discussion of the security measures that Brielle Elementary School has in place to protect the students and teachers who are in the building every day. This includes some measures that are currently in place and ongoing discussion between Christine Carlson, Brielle school superintendent, and the Brielle Police Department.

Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen expressed his reaction via email to The Coast Star.

“There are no words that can accurately describe the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” wrote Chief Olsen. “However, the first word that comes to mind is ‘nightmare.’ I can only imagine that it has been an absolute nightmare for the parents and families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, an absolute nightmare for the community of Uvalde, and an absolute nightmare for the emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who responded to and processed that horrific scene. The incident and the circumstances surrounding it is tragic and utterly heart-wrenching.”

Ms. Carlson weighed in on the events during the school board meeting saying, “It was yet another day where when I turned on the TV I was faced with the news of yet another school shooting. I was a middle school principal when the shooting in Columbine happened and met the principal of that school at a conference for superintendents later that year. Two years after the shooting in Sandy Hook, I met the superintendent of that school. The conversations we had and are having are terrible.”

