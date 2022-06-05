BRIELLE — Maribeth Pelly was appointed director of the Brielle Public Library earlier this year and has hit the ground running. The library has hosted several author events in the past months and will be hosting more this summer, in addition to expanding its offerings for adults, teens and children.

“We are excited to welcome Maribeth as the new Director of the library,” said Councilman Paul Nolan. “It’s been a nearly year long process finding someone who was a fit for the job and Maribeth just felt like the right person to take over.”

Ms. Pelly comes to the library after 20 years of working as an independent marketing consultant.

“I was looking for the next phase of my career and saw the director position open,” said Ms. Pelly. “It was something that I’ve always wanted to do and I’m excited to work with the board and community to bring impactful programs to the library.”

Ms. Pelly also noted that it’s a big year for the library “We’re celebrating the 100th birthday this fall and are working on some exciting celebrations for that, including an event that will be open to the public.”

