BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education adopted a $14.3M tax levy at its meeting on Wednesday, May 25, as well as approved staffing and pay rates for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board also held discussions of school security measures and several end of year events. Chris Carlson, Brielle Elementary School Superintendent, also recognized the accomplishments of Cheryl Shaak, who was honored as the Pride of Brielle by the Brielle Chamber of Commerce in a ceremony on April 27.

Mrs. Shaak is a longstanding member of the Brielle EMS squad, as well as a beloved kindergarten teacher at the school. Mrs. Carlson recognized the depth of commitment to the community Mrs. Shaak shows every day through her work. She echoed sentiments expressed by members of the EMS squad in saying, “when she walks into a home on an EMS call where there’s a child involved – or maybe their mommy or daddy is hurt – it’s almost instant. OK, Mrs. Shaak is here, it’s going to be okay.”

Aside from recognizing her work on the town’s EMS squad, Mrs. Carlson spoke to the myriad of activities Mrs. Shaak has volunteered for, organized, supported and pushed forward in her time as a teacher at Brielle Elementary School, including work with the PTO, booster club, the school’s ALS fundraiser, drama club and more.

She also called out Mrs. Shaak’s willingness to adopt technology into the classroom and to go the extra mile for her students. Mrs. Carlson noted that Mrs. Shaak conducted distanced visits with her Kindergarten students during the 2020-2021 school year, which helped the kindergarteners feel safe and engaged with their first school year, even though it was during a turbulent time.

