BRIELLE — The tenth annual North vs. South games drew a record-breaking 820 competitors to Brielle Park to face off on the tennis and pickleball courts, volley ball pits, and flag football fields. While the North side of town was ultimately awarded the coveted town cup, the real win was the town coming together to raise $20,500 for the Anderson Family to help in Doug Anderson’s recovery from COVID.

“This event started 10 years ago as an idea on the back of a bar napkin, and now look where we are,” said Mary Beth Wheeler, director of the Brielle Recreation Committee. “It’s great to see so many people out to enjoy a day in the park and help support a local family.”

The weekend’s events kicked off with a Wednesday evening hockey game, followed by a pick-up party at Rella’s Italian Tavern on Thursday. Friday after school, the Brielle Elementary School students participated in a pep rally and a park clean up to get ready for the main event. For adult competitors, the games began early on Saturday, with tennis and pickleball matches kicking off at 8am.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had to begin some of the pickeball games Friday night,” said Mrs. Wheeler. “It’s great that we have so much interest in that event and get to use these new courts.”

The pickleball courts were installed in the fall of 2021 due to high demand from the town and had to be resurfaced earlier this year.

[more_CS]

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.