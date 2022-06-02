Robert Roy Herbert, 63 of Neptune City (formerly of Avon by the Sea) passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, at Care One at Wall. His whole life he loved to cook. It didn’t matter if he was cooking for a few or roasting a pig for the Fourth of July parties
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>