RUMSON – The Manasquan girls lacrosse team got a measure of revenge and a championship on Wednesday when the Warriors defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 13-8 in the South Jersey Group II final.

Manasquan advanced to the Group II state final, 3 p.m. on Saturday against Summit at Warren Hills High School.

The title was the second in three years after the Warriors defeated Red Bank Catholic in 2019, but the victory against the Bulldogs broke a long winless streak against the perennial Shore Conference power.

Manasquan had not defeated Rumson-Fair Haven since 2012, a streak of 19 straight games. The Warriors lost to the Bulldogs 9-8 during the regular season this year.

Manasquan took over the game in the second half after it was tied 6-6 at the break.

The Warriors scored seven straight goals in the second half to pull away from the top seeded Bulldogs, who didn’t score a second half goal until there was 4:38 left in regulation.

Ava Chiarella had three goals and three assists and Phoebe Matuch had three goals and two assists, while Kali Saito and Belle Porazzo each had two goals for the Warriors.

Manasquan goalie Quinn McCarthy finished with seven saves.

