BRADLEY BEACH — Thousands attended a craft fair held along the borough’s beachfront promenade on Ocean Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

“I stopped back over there on Sunday at 5 p.m., and the promenade was still packed with people,” said Mayor Larry Fox. “They did very, very well,” he added.

The free event featured local artists, organizations and craft and food vendors.

“When you have activities like that on the promenade it gives people something to do and it’s just a nice vibe,” noted Mayor Fox.

The mayor said that he was pleased with the quality of the vendors and food options. “I thought it was very well done, I was very happy about the whole thing.”

The merchants offered wares such as hats, custom t-shirts, jewelry, sea glass designs, fine art and clothing.

Lindsay Brennan, the owner of Mermaid Point Jewelers, was selling handmade custom sea-glass jewelry, ornaments and tie-dye baby onesies. “It’s going good, it’s been fun,” said Ms. Brennan of the craft fair.

