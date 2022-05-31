SPRING LAKE — Thousands of runners turned out Saturday, May 28, to participate in the Spring Lake Five, a traditional annual event that heralds the start of the summer season in the borough.

Luke Reid, a former standout runner at Christian Brothers Academy, was the winner. Reid, who ran a season at Oklahoma University, easily took first place with a time of 24:50, defeating second-place runner Stephen Rathbun of Springfield by 15 seconds.

Sean Donohue of Holmdel was third and Elliot Gindi, a former all-state runner at Ocean Township was fourth in front of former Spring Lake 5 champion Brian Quilty of Brick.

The top Spring Lake finisher was Bobby Tuzzio, who was 11th overall. Tuzzio ran at St. Rose High School before competing in college at Holy Cross. Tuzzio finished in 26:53.

Shannon McCarthy of Hoboken was the female winner with a time of 27:51. McCarthy ran at Rumson-Fair Haven High School and the University of Pennsylvania.

Jessica Francis of Brick was second and Courtney Decker of Avon by the Sea was third.

The top female Spring Lake finisher was Suzanne Forlenza who was the fourth woman to cross the line in 30:21. Forlenza is now living in Montclair, but grew up in Spring Lake and went to St. Rose ran at Fordham University.

