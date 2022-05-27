BRICK TOWNSHIP — The nonprofit group Kick Cancer Overboard hosted an outdoor event at the American Legion Hall on Mantoloking Road on May 23 to surprise 11 cancer-affected families with a vacation to Bermuda, courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Ester Jordan, grandmother of cancer survivor Lucia Graf, started selling bracelets for her granddaughter and other families dealing with cancer after raising over $80,000. Her efforts in collaboration with local businesses in selling bracelets at $10 each has made gifting these cruises possible.

Last year, she raised enough money to send seven families on a tropical getaway, and a year later Ms. Jordan continues to bring happiness to those affected by cancer by raising funds.

“I would have never thought two years ago that anybody could raise this kind of money. Ester did it, she showed us what’s possible when you are passionate, have a mission, don’t give up and don’t take no for an answer,” said co-founder of Kick Cancer Overboard, Ted Friedli.

The business continues to gain traction with the help of organizations like HairHut Studio, Secret Garden, Rockit Academy and the Girl Scouts.

Those who will be enjoying a free cruise to Bermuda this summer along with their families are as follows: Richie Carey, Renee Smith, Mckenna Leonard, Sandy Jessop, Riley Risden, Richard Hamilton, Brian Davis, Mary Kate Flanagan, Chloe Alicia, Jamie Clarkson and George Acropolis.

Mayor John Ducey and Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic were in attendance. During the event Mayor Ducey said, “It really means a lot to give relief to these families… It’s a great experience to be here.”

Mayor Ducey, who lost his father to cancer at the age of 15, thanked the organizers and said, “hopefully one day we will all kick cancer overboard.”

Mr. Friedli announced that Donnalyn Giegerich, co-founder of Kick Cancer Overboard, succumbed to a long battle with cancer, having passed away less than two weeks ago.

“She was the true inspiration for this and always lived life to the fullest,” said Mr. Friedli. “13 years ago she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. They gave her a 4 percent chance of living more than a year and she just fought back. Finally the cancer won but she had a good life for 13 years and was a true inspiration for Kick Cancer Overboard for me and for many other people.”

Founded 10 years ago, Kick Cancer Overboard has given away over 500 free cruises.

“We are not about curing cancer but they are able to make memories on the ship. Meet some new friends and at least forget about it for a little bit,” he said.

