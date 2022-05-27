BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Green Fair returned with its 10th iteration at Bob Anstett Cultural Arts Center, 515 Herbertsville Road on Saturday, May 21, featuring a number of presentations and exhibits about environmentalism and sustainability.

Since the event was moved outdoors, inclement weather was a concern. However, over 500 visitors enjoyed a spring day filled with sunshine. The organizers accommodated the heat by providing plenty of water and shade for visitors. The free event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keith Rella, former president of the Environmental Commission, who started running the event seven years ago ,said participation in the Green Fair has grown steadily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have gotten a lot more exhibitors and participation from regional environmental groups,” he said, including Clean Ocean Action, Surf Rider Foundation, Barnegat Bay Partnership and League of Conservation Voters.

He also mentioned the inclusion of Brick Township schools in the event has been critical to the growth of the event. This year, seven of the schools in the district participated including both high schools and middle schools.

Students and staff of the Sustainable Energy Club at Veterans Memorial Middle School provided a presentation on utilization of a rain barrel in order to maintain a garden. In addition, Ben Schaible, a science teacher at Brick Memorial High School presented an aquaponics and hydroponics program in efforts to get visitors interested in the processes of where their food comes from, according to a press release from Brick Schools.

Victoria Pakala, a board of education member, was at the event on Saturday and said, “I am so proud of our administrators, teachers, and students. Their commitment to educating our community about sustainability is inspiring.”

Also in attendance was Superintendent Thomas Farrell, who said, “I am proud of Brick Schools’ focus on sustainability and the innovative ways in which our students and staff are promoting and sharing their knowledge with the community.”

Over 50 local businesses as well as local charities participated as vendors selling items that promote sustainability, stewardship and reduced consumption.

“This event is not just about the environment, it’s about sustainability. It offers a chance for people to learn and find resources that help us to be more sustainable as a community by virtue of allowing individuals and households to become more sustainable,” he said.

Resources that the municipality provides including the Shade Tree Commission, Environmental Commision, Green Team, Land Use Office, Garden Club and Historic Preservation Committee all contributed to spread information on creating a more sustainable community.

The mission of these organizations was to “educate people about some of the policy decisions that are being made that affect their lifestyle,” he said.

Mr. Rella said one of the big pushes at this year’s Green Fair, especially with the plastic bag ban now in effect, was to inform residents on alternatives to single use plastics.

Every person who attended was given reusable bags, environmentally friendly straws, ‘green’ water bottles and bamboo utensils.

“The idea was for people not to only leave with information in their head but something substantive that reminds them that some of the choices they make on a day to day basis have an impact,” he said. “We aimed to encourage people and educate them on the positive impact certain decisions can have.”

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.