BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council has adopted an ordinance that amends the township code to require businesses with liquor licenses to train staff handling in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages.

Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic said at the council meeting on Tuesday that this recommendation comes from the council’s Public Safety Committee.

“This requires licensed liquor establishments both on and off premises to do responsible beverage server training. The training is free for the establishments and is beneficial as it makes these establishments eligible for an insurance discount.

“The training includes recognizing fake IDs, excessive drinking and how to intervene with problem customers who may have had too much to drink. There are currently three township employees qualified to conduct the training and additional training and materials are available through a grant by the Drug Prevention Coalition of Ocean County.”

Kevin Starkey, borough attorney, explained there are some minor changes to the wording of the ordinance after its introduction. “There’s one minor change… it was for the employees that are required to have the training. In the first version it said ‘front of house employees’ and we thought it would be better to clarify that as every employee involved in the selling and serving of alcoholic beverages in the establishment.”

One member of the public, Pete Pitardssi, owner of BrickTown Liquors on Lanes Mill Road had questions for the council regarding the amended ordinance. He asked the council to specify when employees at his business would need to be trained by.

Mr. Starkey explained that the ordinance gives businesses 90 days from the effective approval to train employees, and any additional hires will have the same allotted time period to receive training. He also mentioned that every three years employees will have to renew their certification card.

