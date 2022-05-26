POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jersey Mike’s Subs founder Peter Cancro’s longtime connection with Special Olympics has come full circle.

When he was just 18 years old, the Point Pleasant native helped pull together a small Special Olympics track meet at the Beach’s elementary school.

“There were a lot of hugs and it really touched my heart,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Cancro again stood on that track at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School as about 50 runners in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run arrived, carrying the Flame of Hope on their journey to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

This year, having raised $20 million for the cause through its shops across the nation, Jersey Mike’s Subs is the key sponsor of the games to begin June 5 in Orlando, Florida.

During the month of March, customers could make donations at any Jersey Mike’s to help support the 4,000 athletes set to compete in the games. The campaign culminated with a “Day of Giving” on March 30, when Jersey Mike’s restaurants across the nation gave 100 percent of the day’s sales to the Special Olympics USA Games and the local programs.

“It’s just amazing, the outpouring of so many people and communities across the country. Everyone just came out and really showed their commitment toward the cause and their willingness to give,” Mr. Cancro said.

He said Point Pleasant Beach has a special place in his heart.

“This is where I played high school football and track. I have a lot of memories here … It’s ironic that a football coach of mine who was a banker, Rod Smith, he’s the one who said I could do something and he financed me, so instead of going to college to study law, I bought a sub shop instead.

“So, so far it’s worked out. We have about 2,200 stores across the country and really we’re just starting to grow,” Mr. Cancro said.

‘Torch embodies blood, sweat and dreams’

At the track on Tuesday, Antrim students cheered and the school band played as the law enforcement officers arrived, carrying the torch. More than 3,000 officers have taken to the streets of their local communities in New Jersey for the Torch Run to help raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

Joe Dzaluk, president and CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, traveled to Point Pleasant Beach for the arrival of the Flame of Hope on Tuesday.

“On June 5th, we are going to have the largest ever USA games … the most athletes ever … the most delegations, 63 … and the most sports, 20. So it’s big, and we are excited,” Mr. Dzaluk said.

“We’re here today in beautiful New Jersey, which is important to us for many reasons … but for me, the most important reason is it’s the home of Jersey Mike’s, without whose support, none of the games, or many aspects of the games, would be possible. So I want to give a huge thank you to Peter Cancro and the entire Jersey Mike’s team,” he said.

Mr. Dzaluk said, “The game’s torch embodies the blood, sweat and dreams over the years of working for these games and the planning that has gone into this event. It holds the aspirations, day in and day out, of our athletes. What the torch bearers carry is a light that symbolizes the best in us – for us as Americans, for us as sports fans and for us as humans.”



A crowd of Team New Jersey athletes, their families and coaches sat in the stands and cheered the event in Point Pleasant Beach.

Athlete Rhea Alathur, 19, of Monroe Township, said she is excited about going to the games in Florida, where she will be competing in gymnastics.

“I like making new friends in other states. I am going to win five gold medals,” predicted Rhea, who is a U.S. Special Olympics national champion.

Her mother, Rekha Alathur, said, “My daughter is part of Team New Jersey. She started about seven years ago and ever since then we have been part of the Special Olympics community and we have been given so many opportunities. It’s just nice to be part of an organization that gives special needs children opportunities.”

Gina McCloskey of West Milford said her son Michael, 16, will be competing in track and field.

“He’s been involved in Special Olympics for the last eight years. When I was even younger than him, I used to volunteer for Special Olympics; my father was a Port Authority police officer, so he was very involved in the Torch Run. For Michael to make the USA team has really come full circle for my whole family,” Ms. McCloskey said.

“He loves to compete. He loves to make new friends. He’s not afraid to try new things, that’s for sure,” she added.

Karen Lewicki, a retired Old Bridge High School special education teacher, will coach triathlon athletes at the games in Orlando.

She said her involvement in Special Olympics stems back to her childhood, because she has a special needs sister. “We always did Special Olympics and it’s in my blood. We grew up with Special Olympics,” she said.

Regarding her feelings about Special Olympics, she said, “I can’t even put it into words. It’s something, until you do it, you don’t totally understand. I don’t do anything compared to what they do for me. Just offering a little bit of assistance verbally, and they give you 110 percent back is very rewarding,” Ms. Lewicki said.

David “The Beast” Rams, 34, a former champion Special Olympics track-and-field athlete, traveled from his home in Miami, Florida to carry the flame in New Jersey’s Torch Run.

“I’m here to tell you how important Special Olympics is to me,” he told the crowd. “Special Olympics teaches us that there is greatness in all of us and we should celebrate each other and push each other to be our best.

“The athletes’ oath says ‘Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.’ It goes beyond Special Olympics. It is symbolic of my life. I try and I try; sometimes I get it right and sometimes I don’t. But never stop trying to be the best I can be …

“I have won awards, but what I am most grateful for is Special Olympics has given me a platform to inspire others through my passion and commitment to make a difference in the world,” Mr. Rams said. “Please remember there are many more similarities than are differences among us. Let’s continue to encourage goodness in this world.”

