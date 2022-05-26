SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt recreation commission held a special meeting on Monday via Zoom to discuss its revised recommendation to the council that a second paddleball court be added in Crescent Park.

A presentation made by Recreation Commission chairman Mike D’Altrui outlined the proposed revised layout. The new layout calls for an estimated 950 square feet of park green space to be used. It’s estimated as .12% of park green space and it does not include the removal of any healthy or viable trees.

The borough council will be voting at the next council meeting on June 8 at Sea Girt Elementary whether or not to approve the recommendation for the second paddle court location.

The proposal differs from the original Crescent Park layout, which called for 12 trees to be removed and 2,500 square feet of park green space to be used, including the creation of a viewing deck. That original plan – proposed by the recreation commission and then approved by the borough council in August 2021 – had been put on hold in March 2022.

At that time, the recreation commission had provided the council with two alternate plans for the court that includes Monday’s proposal and also the possibility of a new court on Bell Place, near the elementary school. Mr. D’Altrui shared the Board of Education’s concerns about traffic safety in regards to the Bell Place location.

Monday’s meeting included an hour-long presentation that addressed the recreation commission’s response to feedback. The removal of the viewing deck to downscale the project, the moving of the court to the parking area in order to diminish impact on green space, and a 62 percent decrease in the park area used, were some of the items that Mr. D’Altrui highlighted at the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mr. D’Altrui addressed a “couple quick points” including the reason for the meeting.

“We were told we needed to have a special meeting in order to make a recommendation to the council,” he said, explaining that the commission would have preferred to make a recommendation in writing to the council.

“We were told that we only needed to give 24-hour notice of this meeting, but we didn’t want to do that. Over a week ago, we decided that we would put it in The Coast Star and in The Asbury Park Press.” He continued, “We had over 80 people come on so I’m very happy that happened.” He said he didn’t know about an email or text alert that went out regarding the meeting, although it was mentioned by residents that they received one.

“We do want feedback,” Mr. D’Altrui said and explained that a survey had been sent to all Community Pass registrants seeking ideas for future programming. He said that additional programs will be coming on board from those recommendations.

“We are hearing the commentary. Preserving a forest is important. The parking area is not a forest. That is a compromise that can be made,” he said. “We do not have the jurisdiction to decide. That is on the council. It’s that location or nothing and it is up to the council to make the decision.”

PUBLIC COMMENT

About one hour of the meeting on Monday was devoted to public comment.

Hilary Difeo thanked the Recreation Commission on Monday’s Zoom platform meeting.

“Stay strong and do what’s right,” she said. “It’s for the town and the community. It’s for everyone who lives here. It’s not for personal gain.”

Danielle Pagano also spoke, saying, “There is a very large group of people in town that are extremely upset and disappointed.” She referred to the number of “Save Crescent Park” signs on people’s lawns as an indication of the support against further development in the park. “All of this appears to just be falling on deaf ears in support of a very small, cliquey group of people that seem to hold all the power in town. So I would just encourage the council to please reconsider the facts and how many people are in opposition.”

Ms. Pagano said “Let the people vote” and suggested a referendum be held at the next election.