SPRING LAKE — Students, staff and others from St. Catharines School teamed up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society [LLS] last Friday in a walk to raise money for the Light the Night campaign.

The Light the Night campaign is a series of fundraisers that benefit the LLS in the fight to cure blood cancers. During the event on May 20, over $10,000 was raised for the cause.

The walk was originally planned to take place on Thursday, May 19, however was rescheduled due to the weather.

The event was in part dedicated to a former student of St. Catharine’s named Veronica, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018.

Additionally, participants held lanterns to honor anyone they’ve known that has been affected by the blood disease.

“The St. Catharine School community came together as one united team to walk around Spring Lake,” a statement read. “The students, staff members, families and friends lifted their lanterns high as they honored those who have been affected by blood cancer.”

Each participant held a specifically colored lantern to demonstrate how blood cancer has affected their lives. White lanterns represented survivors, including those who have beaten or are currently fighting cancer. Golden lanterns represented those who lost the battle to cancer, to “celebrate the impact they had on our lives and the world.”

Red lanterns are for the support of cancer patients, and offer strength as the search for the blood cancer cure continues.

