WALL TOWNSHIP — An estimated 70 veterans and their family attended Wall Township’s annual luncheon dedicated to those who have served in the U.S. military.

The luncheon is part of the Wall Townships veterans initiative, organized by the Wall Youth Center and Community Services. The initiative has been around since 2017 and features monthly coffee klatches and guest speakers.

“Nick DiRocco started the veterans initiative about five years ago, and I’ve been happy to continue it. It’s a great way to give back,” said Mayor Kevin Orender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Orender addressed the veterans, thanking them for their service and announcing a new voucher service that will entitle them to savings when patronizing some local businesses this summer.

“We are happy to announce certain businesses in town are offering our veterans discounts in the summer,” the mayor said. “ We may get more to sign on, but I will be going to thank all of the ones who decided to participate personally.”

Attilio’s, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Rosa’s Kitchen, Manhattan Bagel, IHOP and Local Urban Kitchen offer 20 percent discounts to local veterans.

In addition, Chocolate Carousel, Valente’s Deli and Cinnaholic are offering 10 percent discounts to local veterans. Also, Coal House has a 15 percent discount available. Pet Supplies Plus gives a free animal self-wash once per week to veterans.

Veterans can get their discount cards at the next coffee klatch at the Wall municipal building on June 16 or wait to have them mailed to their homes.

Mayor Orender also announced raffle winners at the luncheon and gave out gift cards donated by local retailers and restaurants.

Rick Young, a Wall Township resident and an Army veteran who is a board member at Allaire Community Farm, announced that all veterans and their families get free admission during Memorial Day weekend.

“Kids, grandkids, bring them by the bushels to the farm. It’s a small thank you to veterans. The kids absolutely love the animals, and honestly, we’ve seen veterans dealing with PTSD also relate to the animals really well,” said Mr. Young.

There were also several vendors at the event who offered their services and resources to vets, including local nonprofits.

One of the vendors was Ma Duece Duece [MA22], a nonprofit based in Monmouth and Ocean counties, dedicated to providing information and education regarding the network of services available for military veterans with special needs, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD], Traumatic Brain Injury [TBI], and other disabilities.

From bringing veterans to sports games to offering financial support for bills, MA22 provides many services to veterans suffering from mental and physical disabilities.

“I’m a suicide survivor, so what I do is very passionate to me and is a passion to the rest of the guys. We’ve lost more brothers since we’ve come home than we had overseas. Just when you think it should be over, it doesn’t end,” said Don Redondo, Chief Outreach Office for MA22 and Marine Corps veteran.

Another local veteran nonprofit organization, Bridging The Gap for Veterans Inc, based in Manasquan, came to the luncheon to inform veterans about their available services.

Bridging The Gap for Veterans is led by Military Veterans who are Career Transition Coaches providing transition assistance and opening career doors directly to Veteran Friendly Hiring Employers.

“Bridging The Gap for Veterans helps prepare and provides the entire military community and family members Career Transition Coaching and access to Veteran Friendly Corporations to help secure Career Interviews. We create a Competitive Advantage and preferential hiring treatment for the veteran community after serving our Nation honorably,” said Mike Ferraro, coordinator of Bridging The Gap for Veterans and retired Major Sergeant for the Air Force.

Another local non-profit that offers veterans free services is Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Jersey Shore, which is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing [PHWFF] began in 2005, serving wounded military service members at Walter Reed Army Medical Center returning from combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, PHWFF has expanded nationwide, establishing over 180 programs in Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition Units, and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and clinics.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.