WALL TOWNSHIP- The nonprofit organization HOPE Sheds Light, the Wall Community Alliance, and faculty and students from Wall High School hosted “Light the Night” for the shore community on May 18 at the Allaire Community Farm.

The event brought together the schools, county executives and several nonprofit organizations which target mental health and substance abuse issues.

Light the Night began as an idea from Wall High School DELTA Leadership Club member and Junior Olivia Gmitter, who lost her sister Amanda to drug abuse in 2016.

Olivia was in the sixth grade when her sister died, which she describes as the most stressful part of her young life. With help from her Student Assistance Counselor [SAC] and high school staff representative for the DELTA Leadership Club, Alysa Regenye, she came up with the idea to host the event.

In her words, Olivia believes it’s crucial for those dealing with loss from substance abuse or mental health to find support from their communities, which was why she organized the event with the rest of the DELTA Leadership Club.

“It’s important for people on the outside to be here for those still here and not just for those who left us. The ones living in the present deserve our attention, but you have to focus on your past to be okay with your future,” said Olivia.

Guests received luminary bags paid for by HOPE Sheds Light, lit by tea lights that family and friends decorated with messages to their deceased loved ones. Attendees placed the bags to form a path that guests walked through in a moment of remembrance.

The Youth Strings Ocean County Orchestra, conducted by Kathrine Roselli, donated their time to provide music for guests as they walked through the luminary bags. Former and current students of Wall Township were there playing with the orchestra.

HOPE Sheds Light is a family-focused nonprofit organization based in Monmouth County that offers education, resources and support to anyone impacted by substance use disorder. It recently announced that it would be expanding its services by opening a community-based peer recovery support center in Manahawkin.

Sue Kiley, the Deputy Director of Monmouth County Commissioners, spoke at the event in support of all the organizations present and the mental health services they offer.

Ms. Kiley is the Board Liaison to the Human Services Department, including the Board of Health, Division of Aging and Disabilities, Division of County Adjuster, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Division of Planning and Contracting for Human Services and Division of Social Services.

“We all have experiences with addiction and mental health, whether with our family or friends. But what you’ve done is turned all those lemons, the sadness and hard times, into lemonade by putting together all the organizations here and helping people and helping people that need it but don’t ask.”

Ms. Kiley took the opportunity to share Monmouth Counties initiative, Monmouth ACTS [Assisting Community Through Services].

“The goal is to make people a little more comfortable to come forward and ask for help. That’s why Monmouth ACTS was created. No matter what your issue is, we want to make sure you know there is help out there,” said Ms. Kiley.

Monmouth ACTS is a public-private partnership that brings together County employees from the Department of Human Services and nonprofit community leaders to improve Monmouth’s access to services in mental health, addiction, aging, housing, childcare and transportation.

Wall Township resident and county commissioner Dominick DiRocco echoed Ms. Kiley’s appreciation of the various groups present at the event.

Mr. DiRocco also presented several letters of recognition from the county commissioners to the organizations present for their services to the community.

“We send our sincere thank you to all the individuals, organizations, and volunteers here that are on the frontlines day in and day out responding to the needs of families in a crisis.”

Mr. DiRocco stated that the mental health and drug abuse crisis the country sees would require the end of the stigma surrounding the individuals from within the community.

“This public health crisis will require something much larger and wider; truly a community-wide response that calls on its members to have compassion and understanding for those suffering,” said Mr. DiRocco.

“Most importantly, it will require us once and for all to end the stigma that is associated with mental health and substance abuse disorders.”

