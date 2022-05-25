BY BRIGIT CARLSON

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

Memorial Day is a national holiday to celebrate and honor those who have died in American wars. It’s also the official start of summer at the Jersey shore; many of the towns have services, celebrations, fireworks, town events, parades and more to mark the day. We’ve rounded them up so you can plan your holiday weekend:

MANASQUAN FIREWORKS AND MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION

Date: May 26

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Main Street Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.com

Manasquan will host a concert by Deep Six on the beach followed by a Fireworks display that can be viewed from Manasquan or Point Pleasant Beach. The event is co-sponsored by Leggett’s and has a rain date of May 27.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH MEMORIAL DAY BIKE PARADE

Date: May 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Arnold Avenue

Website: pointpleasantbeach.org

The Annual Point Pleasant Beach Memorial Day Bike Parade will be celebrating its 20th year on May 28, keeping a tradition in the town. Sharon McCartney and Tracey Jackson have been organizing the patriotic parade since its inception in 2002, staying dedicated to putting on a family-oriented bike parade, where anyone can participate and ride their bike, stroller, or wagon in the name of celebrating America and honoring veterans.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FESTIVAL

Date: May 28-29

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bradley Beach Boardwalk

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

The Bradley Beach Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the Bradley Beach Boardwalk to celebrate Memorial Day. The festival will include vendors, crafters, live music, food trucks and fun for the whole family. The parade is on Saturday at 10am.

JERSEY SHORE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Date: May 28-30

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location : Monmouth Park

The Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival will be hosted in Monmouth Park by 107.1 over Memorial Day weekend. Parking is free and general admission is $6. Live music 12-4pm all three days on two stages. Bands on the main stage will be Jessica Rose (Saturday), Garden State Groove (Sunday) and Chris Morrisy (Monday). Music on the second stage will feature the bands of Lakehouse Music Academy all three days. Participating food trucks include: Ann’s Catering, Birrieria Y Mas, Bites & Bowls, Chank’s Grab-N-Go, Chimney Cake Factory, Cold Stone Creamery, Cousins Maine Lobster, Empanada Beast, Empanada Guy, Four Boys Concessions, G’Day Gourmet, House of Cupcakes, Joe Smoke BBQ, Latin Bites, Ma & Pas Tex Mex BBQ, Nip-N-Truck, NYC Mac Truck, Ohana Food Truck, Pita Bowl, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Shore Good Eats N Treats, Star of the Sea Seafood, Tacoholics, The Little Sicilian Riceballs, Tony’s Italian Sausage, LLC, Twisted Steaks, Wild Bill’s Old-Fashioned Soda.

POINT PLEASANT BORO MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

Date: May 30

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Corner of Bridge Avenue and Beaver Dam Roan

Website: ptboro.com

The Boro will hold a ceremony at Community park commemorating Memorial Day and honoring the country’s veterans.

BELMAR MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

Date: May 30

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Monument Row, Main Street between 12th & 13th Avenues

Website: belmar.com

The Boro will hold a ceremony at Monument Row commemorating Memorial Day and honoring the country’s veterans.

SPRING LAKE SIDEWALK SALE

Date: May 28-29

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Spring Lake

Website: springlake.org/sidewalksale

After the Spring Lake 5, head over to the downtown area to find bargains, specials and sales. All are welcome to peruse local shops.

SEA GIRT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Date: May 30

Time: 8:45 a.m.

Location: Monumental Park

Website: seagirt-nj.gov

The Sea Girt Memorial Day celebration will feature a parade of fire trucks and military vehicles followed by a festival with hot dogs, ice cream, 19′ double inflatable slide, face painting, parade, family kickball, free throw contests, and more.

LAVALLETTE MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

Date: May 30

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Brooklyn Ave and Bay Blvd

Website: lavallette.org

The town will hold a ceremony at Monument Row commemorating Memorial Day and honoring the country’s veterans.

BRICK MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Date: May 30

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Chambers Bridge Road

Website: bricktownship.net

Brick Township’s Annual Memorial Day Parade hosted by the Township, American Legion Post 348 and VFW Post 8867 will take place on Monday, May 31. The Parade steps off at 10am and will march along Chambers Bridge Road from Route 70 to the Municipal Building. A ceremony will follow the conclusion of the Parade at the Municipal Building. All are invited to attend and help us honor the men and women who have given their lives in the service of our Nation.