In the wake of the Texas school mass shooting that killed 19 elementary students and two teachers, the Ocean and Monmouth County Prosecutor Offices have announced increased police presence at local schools.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Monmouth Prosecutor’s Office stated: “Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey has already contacted the leaders of every law enforcement agency in the county requesting as such. The increased police presence is anticipated to continue not only throughout the remainder of the current school week, but during weeks to follow as well.”

“We are urging all school executives and educational partners to remain vigilant and immediately report to local authorities anything considered unusual or suspicious – if you’re unsure, err on the side of caution,” the post stated.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer released this statement on Tuesday: “In light of the tragic and senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there will be heightened law enforcement presence at all schools in Ocean County tomorrow, May 25, 2022.



“I have been in contact with Ocean County Chiefs of Police Association President/Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and all of our local police departments, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be present and visible at all of our schools throughout Ocean County tomorrow,” Mr. Billhimer stated.

Several local police departments posted notices on their Facebook pages announcing they would provide increased presence at schools.

POINT PLEASANT

“For the foreseeable future and in addition to the officers assigned to the schools, there will be an increased police presence at all of the Point Pleasant Schools,” the borough police department stated.

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

“Parents will see an increase of police presence at the Spring Lake Heights School at drop off, pick up and walk-throughs during the day,” police in that borough announced.

BRIELLE

At Brielle Elementary School, Superintendent Christine Carlson sent a letter to parents that stated, “I have been in contact with Chief Olsen who has increased a police presence at our school and we continue to work closely with the Brielle Police Department on a daily basis. Brielle Elementary School and the Brielle Police Department have an excellent working relationship.”

BAY HEAD

Bay Head Police Chief William A. Hoffman said, “In Bay Head I had two officers working the road, myself and the school resource officer. I had help from Mantoloking with two officers and the sheriff’s department had one or two of their vehicles in the area.”

According to Chief Hoffman, the extra police presence was for the morning.

“In Bay Head we always have a school resource officer on site and the doors to the buildings are always secure from the outside, and we have other procedures in place like lockdown drills, evacuation drills. Teachers know what to do if something does go on in the school. The best deterrent is to have a school resource officer,” said Chief Hoffman.

WALL TOWNSHIP

Wall Township Superintendent Tracy Handerhan sent a letter in response to the shooting to school community members.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Please know that each and every day, the well-being of our students and staff remains our utmost concern and top priority. Be assured that our school security officers and well-established Security plans are dedicated to the mission of ensuring the safety of our school community. Additionally, the Wall Township Public Schools District is fortunate for the ongoing collaboration with our Wall Township Police Department. This collaboration includes an increased presence of our local law enforcement officers in all of our schools,” said Ms. Handerhan.

Wall Township Police told The Coast Star they would increase their presence at all public schools and continue their School Safety Initiative. The initiative consists of daily walk-throughs of all public schools, critical incident response, and several school safety training programs with Wall Public School staff members.

