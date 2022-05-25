With summer officially kicking off this weekend, it’s time for the grill masters of the Jersey Shore to fire things up. Aside from the beaches, the food is one of the best things about New Jersey, so don’t limit yourself to the grocery stores when it comes to looking for grillables, spices, sauces, sides, snacks and more.

MEAT

The centerpiece of many a BBQ is, of course, the meat. Where to find the best? Check out a few of our favorites below:

Dutch Hill Farm Market & Food Shoppe , 414 NJ-71, Spring Lake: This family and veteran owned and operated butcher shop does not disappoint when it comes to quality and variety of meats. They raise their animals humanely and provide only the best cuts of beef, pork, chicken and game. The owner learned about different farming methods during his travels as part of the United States Marine Corps and uses this to ensure the best meat comes from his farm and ends up on your grill.

Mr. Prime Old Tyme Market , 75 Main Street, Manasquan: Mr. Prime is a classic butcher shop with prime meats, blue ribbon poultry and top-of-the-line specialty items as well as delectable, prepared foods. The owner is a fifth generation butcher and learned his craft at the age of 13 in his dad’s butcher shop and deli in Gramercy Park. Shoppers can find Prime Steaks, 100% Grass Fed Meat, Bell& Evans All Natural Chicken, Griggstown Products and more.

The Arctic Market & Butcher , ​​816 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach: This spot offers same day delivery for orders placed by 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays for orders placed by 9 a.m. The Market & Butcher also provides cooking and grill tips on its website for a wide variety of meats.

VEG

There is nothing better than thick Jersey asparagus straight off the grill or sweet Jersey corn as a side dish. The vegetables can be as critical to a BBQ as the meat. Where are the best places to indulge in the bounty of the Garden State? Check out our recommendations below:

Brick Farmers Market , Windward Beach: Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. head on over to the farmers market at Windward Beach in Brick to find delicacies like fresh oysters from the Barnegat Bay Oyster collective; gourmet butter from Butter Me Up; homemade pickles, olives and mushrooms from Jaker’s Pickles; veggies from Orchardside Farms; mushrooms from Two River Gourmet Mushrooms or libations from several local craft beer and distillery vendors.

Point Pleasant Beach Farmers Market , 410 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find seasonal fruits and vegetables, spices and rubs, homemade jams and pastries, as well as eco-friendly home and self care supplies at the Point Pleasant Beach Farmers Market.

Asbury Fresh , Kennedy Park: The Fresh Markets mission is to “enliven and enrich local communities through pop-up shopping experiences” and hosts farmers markets on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Christmas. This farmers market is an event – come for the fresh vegetables and local treats and stay for the live music, demos and family-friendly activities.

& MORE

Looking for some sides or spices to round out your BBQ? Look no further than our local shops.

A’s Home Center , 2435 NJ-35, Manasquan: The local hardware center may not be your first guess for where to find BBQ specialties, but it’s got a great selection of wood chips for those who like it on the smokey side and a variety of Traeger rubs and spices. It’s also a go-to for those who need to upgrade their tools before this next season of outdoor dining.

Joe Leone’s, 113 Main St, Manasquan and 510 NJ-35, Point Pleasant Beach: To live at the shore is to love Joe Leone’s. This is the go-to place for anyone in Monmouth or Ocean County looking for Italian delicacies to serve on the side – breads, pepper poppers, cheeses, cured meats, sauces, spreads, dips, salads and more. With the new location in Manasquan, there are now more options to make sure you have everything you need for the perfect spread.

Bay Head Cheese Shop & Bottles Too , 91 Bridge Ave, Bay Head: Need supplies to make an instagram worthy charcuterie board? Head down to Bay Head to visit the cheese and bottle shop to find domestic and imported cheeses, accompaniments like nuts, crackers and spreads, and wines to pair with your board. Surprising find at this one? A killer BBQ sauce.

Once you’ve got all the key ingredients, it’s time to think about the extras. No BBQ is complete without some local brews. While there are too many to name, we recommend checking out some fan favorites like Icarus Brewing, Toms River Brewing, Frye Brewing, Last Wave Brewing, Bradley Brew Project, Beach Haus Brewery and Twin Lights Brewing, to name a few.

With no shortage of local butchers, farms and breweries, you can celebrate the summer with all Jersey grown, Jersey made and Jersey brewed treats – we all know they’re the best.