By Brigit Carlson

Night & Day Magazine

Visiting New Jersey’s beaches is arguably the best part of summer. Starting Memorial Day weekend, millions flock to the shores of Monmouth and Ocean County to enjoy the cool water, warm sand and amazing weather of summer time at the Jersey shore. Each beach has something different to offer. We’ve done the research on badge prices, bathroom situations, parking and more, so check it out below. Time to grab your shades and hit the sand!

ASBURY PARK

Daily badge weekday: $6

Daily badge weekend & holiday: $9

Season badge adult: $70

Season badge teens (13-17) & seniors (62+ with ID): $20

Active Military Personnel and their dependents: Free

Retired Veterans, Disabled Veterans and Non-Active Veterans: Free

Restrooms: Located at First Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park Convention Hall, Seventh Avenue and Deal Lake Drive

Showers: Located at most beach entrances

Parking: Pay-station street parking

Of note: Beach umbrellas and chairs are available to rent. The Boardwalk features mini-golf, music, playgrounds, restaurants, retail, a splash park and more.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Daily badge 12 and over: $12

Season badge adult: $100

Season badge teens (12-18) and seniors (65+ with ID): $55

Restrooms: Located on the boardwalk at Lincoln and Norwood avenues

Parking: Free on the street

Of note: Features eclectic shops as well as a pavilion with dining and beach amenities. Avon also has Little Free Library boxes filled with books for the taking.

BAY HEAD

Daily badge: $10, cash only; free for 11 and under

Full season badge adult: $90

Half season badge adult: $50

Restroom: End of Howe Street

Parking: Free on street and municipal lot

Of note: Surfing beaches on Strickland Avenue and Osborne Avenue; playground for children at the end of Howe Street.

BELMAR

Daily badge: $10; free for 13 and under

Season badge adult: $70

Season badge seniors (65+ with ID): $30

Restrooms: Located on the boardwalk

Showers: Located at each beachfront entrance

Parking: Parking spaces along the boardwalk cost $1 per hour

Of note: Wide, sandy beaches surrounded by a busy boardwalk, with plenty of restaurants just across Ocean Avenue. Boogie board beaches are located at 7th, 14th, and 20th avenues. Surfing beaches are at 17th and 18th avenues.

BRADLEY BEACH

Daily badge: $12; free for 12 and under

Season badge adult: $80

Season badge juniors (13-15) and seniors (65+ with ID): $30

Active Military including spouse and dependents (with ID): Free

Military Veterans (with ID): Free

Restrooms/showers: Public restrooms are located at Cliff, LaReine, Third and Evergreen avenues. Showers are located at each beach entrance. Changing rooms are located at Cliff and Third avenues.

Parking: All parking on the east side of Ocean Avenue and the east end of Bradley Boulevard is paid parking. Spaces are numbered and payment is accepted at pay-station kiosks on Ocean Ave. and Sylvan Lake. Parking is free on the west side of Ocean Avenue.

Of note: Surf beach is located at Third Avenue. Fishing is allowed on beach jetties at Lake Terrace, Park Place and Brinley and Second avenues at the discretion of lifeguards. Beach is accessible for those who use wheelchairs at Cliff, Brinley, Third and Evergreen avenues. The beachfront has food concessions



at Cliff, LaReine, and Second avenues.

LONG BRANCH

Daily badge weekdays: $5

Daily badge weekends & holidays: $7; $3 for ages 14-17; under age 13: free

Season badge adults 18-61: $45; 62 and over: free; disabled beach users: free

Season badge students 14-17: $30; 13 and under free

Restrooms/showers: Located at West End Avenue, Cottage Place, N Bath Avenue, Great Lawn Beach, Laird Street Beach, Seaview Avenue, Chelsea Avenue and Morris Avenue Beach. There are also shower towers located at Brighton Avenue, S. Bath Avenue and Pavilion Avenue. Parking: $10 per day in public lots

Of note: Lockers, bathhouses and cabanas are available to rent for the season. Surf chairs and water chairs are available for use. On the boardwalk, Pier Village offers restaurants and shops. Brighton Avenue, West End Avenue, Cottage Avenue, South Bath Avenue, North Bath Avenue, Pavilion Avenue, Morris Avenue, Chelsea Avenue (2 entrances), Great Lawn and Seaview Avenue are accessible via stairs. Sand ramps can be found at Beachfront North , Madison Avenue, Laird Street, Melrose Place and Morris Avenue, and ADA compliant ramps at Morris Ave. N, Chelsea Avenue, Pavilion Avenue, North Bath Avenue, Cottage Place and West End Avenue. Surf and Water chairs are available on a limited basis by speaking with any ticket booth representative or calling the Beach Office at 732-571-5697 for assistance.

MANASQUAN

Daily badge: $10; under age 12 free

Weekly badge: $45

Season badge junior (12-16 with ID): $40

Season badge adult: $85

Season badge adult with disability (ID required): $42.50

Senior badge (65+ with ID): $30

Parking: Located at Elks beach, Main Beach, Brielle Road Beach, and Inlet Beach

Showers: Located at Sea Watch, Riddle, Main, Brielle, Pompano, Whiting, and the Inlet beach.

Parking: Free on street; also five municipal lots that require fee or a seasonal parking pass

Of note: A mile-long stretch of family friendly beaches plus areas for surfing, fishing and sports. There is a beach wheelchair accessible ramp at Elks Beach.

MONMOUTH BEACH

Daily badge: $9

Season badge (12+): $75

Restrooms/showers: available at 29 Ocean Ave.

Parking: Free on street and a large lot at the South end of the beach

Of note: There is also a snack bar at the pavilion.

OCEAN GROVE

Daily badge: $10

Season badge adult: $95

Season badge youth (12-17) and seniors (65+): $50

Restrooms: Located at Ocean Avenue, Ocean Ave. & Ocean Pathway, Embury Avenue

Showers: Public on the boardwalk

Parking: Free on the street

Of note: Offers fun beach activities such as sandcastle contests, biathlon, and family movie nights. Beach concessions located on the beach as well as beach chair and umbrella rentals.



POINT PLEASANT BEACH

JENKINSON’S

Daily badge weekday ages 5-11: $4

Daily badge weekend and holiday ages 5-11: $5

Daily badge weekday adults (12+): $12

Daily badge weekend and holiday adults (12+): $13

Daily badge children 5-11: $3; weekends: $4, under 5 free

Season badge adults (12+): $120

Season badge seniors (65+ with ID): $90

Season badge ages 5-11: $55

Half Season badge ages 5-11: $35

Half Season badge adults (12+): #90

Restrooms/showers: Access to bathhouse facilities included with beach badge fee

Parking: Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Of note: Beach chairs and umbrellas can be rented on a first-come, first-served basis. Jenkinson’s Boardwalk offers food, games and rides. All coolers must be under 13 inches in length, width and height and are subject to inspection upon accessing the beach.

MARTELL’S

Daily badge weekday: $6

Daily badge weekends: $7.50

Daily badge weekend and holiday: $12

Season badge: $125

Season badge ages 5-11: $55

Bathrooms: inside Martell’s complex.

Of note: Must be 21 and older on





Mondays, children 13 and under are allowed on the beach Tuesday through Sunday and Holidays when accompanied by an adult. Access from Central Avenue. The beach is backed by a beach bar where you can buy drinks and snacks. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BRADSHAW BEACH

Daily badge Monday-Thursday (3+): $12

Daily badge Friday-Sunday and Holidays (3+): $13

Daily badge Emergency Personnel (EMS, Fire, Police): $5

Season badge: $125

Active or Veteran Military Members: Free

Of note: At the end of Washington Avenue.

MARYLAND AVENUE BEACH

Daily badge Monday-Thursday (12+): $12

Daily badge Friday-Sunday and Holidays (12+): $13

Daily badge Senior Citizens (65+ with ID): $5

Daily badge Emergency Personnel (EMS, Fire, Police): $5

Season badge (12+): $125

Season badge (65+ with ID): $65

Active or Veteran Military Members: Free

Of note: Located at Maryland Avenue. Lifeguard services daily after June.

SANDY HOOK

Daily parking: $20 per car

Seasonal parking: $100

Beaches and parks on Sandy Hook are free.

Restrooms/showers: Available at all beach areas, but there is limited

availability of showers and changing rooms.

Of note: Visitors who arrive by foot, bicycle or public transportation are free. Mobile food vendors offer an array of foods. On a clear day you can see the Manhattan skyline.

SEA GIRT

Daily badge: $11.98

Season badge adult (12+): $110

Season badge seniors (65+ with ID): $65

Restrooms/Showers: located at the pavilion on Beacon Boulevard.

Parking: Free for all beachgoers.

Of note: Clean, safe, sandy white beaches and beautifully landscaped boardwalk. Check out the panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean, which begins at the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse.

SEVEN PRESIDENTS OCEANFRONT PARK, LONG BRANCH

Daily badge adult (18+): $10

Season badge adult (18+): $75

Season badge seniors (65+ with ID): $30

Season badge NJ disability pass holders: $20

Restrooms/Showers: In pavilion

Parking: Daily parking passes are $10; season parking is $75.

Of note: A 38-acre beach park open for swimming, sun and surf. A snack bar, covered eating area and outdoor showers are available to beach patrons, as is a beach volleyball court. Tony’s Place inclusive playground and the skateplex are open.





SPRING LAKE

Daily badge adult (12+): $10

Season badge adult (12+): $110

Season badge seniors (65+ with ID): $80

Restrooms/showers: Available at Pier Beach, the North End Pavilion and the South End Pavilion.

Parking: free in street

Of note: Some of the cleanest, most manicured beaches in New Jersey. Known for its quiet, relaxed expanses of sand perfect for families. The two-mile boardwalk offers snack bars at the pavilions. Each pavilion also features a saltwater pool.

UNION BEACH

Entrance to the bay beach is free and parking is available. The bay beach is a unique area along the Raritan Bay that stretches about 1.9 square miles. Head to the northeastern point where you’ll find a quiet beach running along the extensive salt marshes, and a great vantage point for birding.

BRICK TOWNSHIP BEACHES 1 & 3

Daily badge adult (12+): $10

Season badges adult (12+): $45

Military veterans: Free

Restrooms/Showers: Both beaches have restrooms with showers and lockers.

Parking: Daily parking is $5 per car. Season parking pass $30. Additional parking across the street.

Of note: both beaches have snack concessions

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK

SEASIDE PARK

You are required to pay a per-car entry

fee when you enter Island Beach State Park.

Weekdays for New Jersey residents: $6; nonresidents $12.

Weekends and holidays for New Jersey residents: $10; nonresidents $20.

Motorcycles for NJ residents: $5; nonresidents $7.

Restrooms/showers: located in the pavilions

Parking: Included in per-car entry fee

Of note: Miles of sand dunes and white sandy beaches offer habitat to maritime plants and diverse wildlife. Offers the state’s largest osprey colony, as well as peregrine falcons, wading birds, shorebirds, waterfowl and migrating songbirds. Swimming and surf fishing are very popular.

LAVALLETTE

Daily badge: $12

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $60

Season badge seniors (65+): $20

Military Veteran or Active Duty: Free

Holders of NJ Disability ID: $15

Restrooms/Showers: No public restrooms

Parking: available on side streets and ocean blocks. Municipal lots require a sticker which can be bought for $10.

Of note: Just over one mile of well maintained boardwalk that is non-commercial and offers excellent views of the beach and the ocean. Boutiques and restaurants are situated along Highway 35.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Daily badge (11+): $10

Weekly badge (11+): $35

Season badge (11+): $60

Season badge (65+): $15

Military veterans or active duty (with ID) and dependents: Free

Restrooms/showers: Located on the boardwalk at Hiering, Kearney, and Webster avenues. Hot showers, lockers, and changing rooms are available for $3 at the Hiering Avenue building

Parking: free on street

Of note: Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block. The northern end of the beach is reserved for surfing. Boardwalk, food and fun available. Offers beach fee discounts throughout the summer.

SEASIDE PARK

Daily badge: $12

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $60

Season badge seniors: $20

Restrooms/showers: Located near the intersection of 6th and SE Central Aves. on 13th Ave., and at the Boathouse on North Central Ave.

Parking: Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Of note: Popular beach featuring a myriad of shops, accommodations and restaurants, plus a boardwalk offering rides, fun and games for the whole family. Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block.