Walter D. Carpenter, 95, of Brick Township. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Walter proudly served during World War II, and was a life member of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. #2, New Jersey and Dalton Fire Co., Pennsylvania.
Walter was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Anna, on
