BELMAR — The First Presbyterian church in Belmar will present its annual Jazz Concert this Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. featuring jazz great guitarist and noted improviser Doug Clarke. He will be joined by John Gronert on drums, Bob Marriner on bass and Tim Broege on piano.

A special treat will be the addition of another jazz great, clarinetist and tenor saxophonist Greg Grispart. Mr. Grispart and Tim Broege performed at the church just last month for a very appreciative audience.

New to the Jazz program is local vocalist Sarah White. A lifelong resident of Wall, Sarah’s voice has been described it as angelic.

To those who have attended the church’s jazz concerts in the past, this will be a special treat since the sound of jazz clarinet – think Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tony Scott – is not often heard these days. Between Doug and Greg, the notes should really be flying!

The program will include jazz tunes by Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Horace Silver, along with two beautiful classic ballads: “My Funny Valentine” and “My Foolish Heart”.

Located at the corner of Ninth Avenue and E Street, the church’s fine acoustics are perfect for concerts, well ventilated, and handicapped accessible. Although not required, masks are available. A free will donation will fund the church’s music program.

