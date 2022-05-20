BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dive into water sport programs this summer, including surfing, bodyboarding and paddleboarding. The classes are offered through the township’s recreation department and presented by Coastline Adventures Surfing School.

“We are a shore community so it’s always good to offer these types of programs,” said Dan Santaniello, the township’s recreation director.

Jennifer Steffener, co-owner and operator for Coastline Adventures, told The Ocean Star that they are expecting a large turnout attending the camps, similar to years prior.

“We’re excited and honored to work with Brick Township and offer the residents ways to enjoy our local beaches and waterways,” she said. “We’re delighted our camps are filling up already and look forward to a busy and healthy summer.”

Ms. Steffener said that her passion for surfing began when she was 10 years old.

“I love sharing surfing and bodyboarding with our guests,” she said, adding, “I feel like it’s the ultimate challenge to practice internal and external balance on a wave while you’re surfing and enjoying Mother Nature. The same with paddleboarding, it’s very inspiring to see both young people and adults develop an appreciation for the beautiful Jersey Shore from a new perspective.”

When asked about what inspires her to teach the lessons she said, “I enjoy sharing my passion for all things water and educating others on ways to interact safely and respectfully with our environment. And best of all, I love the joy, excitement, and sense of accomplishment our guests experience when they surf their first wave or glide along the water on their paddleboard. It’s such a pleasure and an honor to be a part of that. Also many of our staff members are former students and we appreciate the opportunity to continue to be a part of their evolution into lifelong watermen and women.”

SURF CAMP

Kids Surfing Adventure Camps for residents ages 10 to 16 will be held at Brick Beach III, 394 Route 35 north. The fee is $175 per participant, per camp.

This novice-through-intermediate level camp will provide children with the opportunity to learn and practice ocean awareness and surfing techniques while they explore the art and science of surfing.

The 12-hour curriculum includes both land and water based lessons and progressive skill building to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

“We include a land lesson prior to going into the water,” said Ms. Steffener. “We share important tips such as beach and water safety, board handling skills, surf etiquette, and wipe out and recovery techniques. Guests practice ‘popping up’ or how to transition from laying to standing when catching a wave. We believe in educating our guests on ocean safety and weather conditions so they can recognize potential dangers such as rip tides, currents, and unsafe conditions whether they’re surfing or not.”

