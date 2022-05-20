BRICK TOWNSHIP — The planning board held a special meeting on Monday night to hear testimony on the environmental impact of a proposed 59-home housing development to be built in Breton Woods after a 30-acre forest on the site is razed.

The applicant, D.R. Horton, is a Delaware-based home-construction company that is in the process of purchasing the property from the Church of the Visitation. The property in question is located at 443 Laurel Ave., Block 646, Lot 21.

The attorney for the applicant, John Gunico, answered no in response to a requested conservation easement in efforts to preserve some of the historic woods. The rest of the meeting centered around testimony provided by an environmental specialist, Kristin Wildman.

The next hearing on June 20 will feature testimony from an engineer and planner.

Ms. Wildman said that because the property does not have wetlands and fewer than 75 homes are proposed to be built, review further than already conducted is not necessary, according to the rules of the state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act.

Ms. Wildman said the planned clear-cutting of the parcel would take approximately 30 days to complete.

“The plan we have is to do incremental clearing, one acre a day from one side of the site to the other side of the site,” said Ms. Wildman.

Several members of the public from the area surrounding Breton Woods expressed concern about the relocation of wildlife in the area, and during cross examination asked the witnesses if they had considered this in their testimony.

The application states that roughly 1,100 trees and shrubs will be removed in the deforestation process.

Residents of the neighborhood around Breton Woods expressed concern over deer, foxes, opossums, raccoons and other wildlife spreading into their backyards after the forest is removed.

“The species will move about to the green acres in the area. They will dissipate into other areas,” said Ms. Wildman, which caused a collective groan from those in attendance.

Mr. Guinco presented a green open-space map to show areas where animals may move to in the township after the forest is eliminated.

In addition, the testimony listed two parcels of land nearby that may be landing places for displaced animals.

Mr. Guinco repeated throughout the cross examination that the proposed property development follows township ordinances as well as state law.

Ms. Wildman reviewed species of trees, plants and animals that live in the Breton Woods section, data gathered from field surveys that took place on three occasions over the past year.

Members of the public questioned conclusions drawn by Ms. Wildman, explaining that not enough time was spent surveying the woods to determine if rare species were present.

Two rare species possibly living in Breton Woods, bald eagles and eastern box turtles, were brought up by members of the public during cross examination.

