BRICK TOWNSHIP — The board of education honored the 2021-22 Brick Township school district Teacher of the Year, Erika Karu, a special education teacher of mathematics, at the board meeting on Thursday, May 12.

“I consider it both an honor and a privilege to be standing here tonight,” said Ms. Karu during a speech at the auditorium at Brick Township High School. “It’s been such a humbling experience to be recognized amongst the many exceptional educators I have the privilege of working with.”

“It’s given me an opportunity to reflect on my career, the path I’ve taken and the students I’ve met along the way.”

Each year, a committee of administrators, teachers and community members evaluate applications and choose the best candidate for this honor.

The applications are judged based on the following criteria: professional biography, teaching philosophy, message and educational leadership.

Ms. Karu was selected for her role in starting a mentoring program, leading intervention and referral services processes and serving as a Summer Spark program coordinator

“As a child when I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I can’t remember giving any other answer than a teacher,” she said, explaining that, in elementary school and high school, her educators had a significant role in shaping her love for education.

She had received a New Jersey Governor’s teaching scholarship for education. “That scholarship made a world of difference in my life. It’s no doubt that it was the positive influence of my teachers that made me want to become one myself.”

She went on to receive her teaching certificate for mathematics at the elementary and high school level. Eventually, she received her master’s degree to be able to teach special education.

“The past few years in particular have presented challenges that we could not have ever anticipated. The COVID experience has been far reaching and has impacted our students socially, emotionally and academically.

“It has never been more important in our current learning environment to approach teaching from a whole child perspective. Developing relationships with students and getting to know them as individuals is key to understanding their individual needs. Thinking outside of the box and finding ways to support students has been my vision.”

She said she has found that choosing to support students in this way empowers them as individuals.

“As educators we believe that every child can succeed. This may look different for each student but our core belief is that success is obtainable for each and every one of them,” she said.

At the meeting, the board honored two teachers at each school throughout the district as the Governor’s Educator of the Year for 2021-22. A video presentation featuring administrators highlighting each honoree, along with interviews with the teachers was played for the audience.

Teachers in the video were asked what they wish to be remembered for, where they get their passion for education from and the most important elements of their teaching style and philosophy.

