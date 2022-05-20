LAVALLETTE — The Board of Education Thursday night hosted a presentation on Lavallette Elementary School’s latest project, the installation of an aquaponic garden in the Zen Room, which will begin during the summer.

The presentation was led by two teachers from the school and aquaponic expert Cody Parker of Drop the Beet Farms. The trio explained to the Board how aquaponic gardening, or using a fish tank to convert fish waste into plant nutrients, benefitted the students and provided a unique learning experience to the school’s STEAM program.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa J. Gleason and teacher Susan Misdom also addressed the board on the school’s Pathway to Success program, which will have students and teachers engaging with community members to learn about potential career paths. Ms. Misdom was also honored as Teacher of the Month during the meeting.

The school board also recognized Students of the Month: Annabelle Cladek, Stephen McCutcheon, Ethan Regner, Colton LaCicero, Dean Guattare, Evan King, Sailor Batyr, Marley Fender-Marotta and Anais Friedman.

