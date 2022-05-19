SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The municipal spending plan for the Borough of Spring Lake Heights was unanimously approved by the borough council on Monday.

The budget for 2022 totals $7,680,586.00 compared to the final budget in 2021 of $7,254,110.78. The municipal tax rate will remain close to the same as it was in 2021 and is expected to be $0.384, as compared to the 2021 rate of $0.386.

Surplus and local tax revenues were increased as well, with local tax revenue experiencing an 11 percent increase from the 2021 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The municipal spending plan included statutory increases in the pension bills of $51,905, a bill calculated by the State of NJ Treasury. The budget also provides down payment funding for 1.5 million in capital improvements, a million of which has been dedicated to the park improvements across the Borough.

The utility rates for water and sewer service have remained the same in this budget.

After review by the Division of Local Government Services, a budget amendment was made in the amount of $12,000.00. The amendment increased the amount of outstanding debt to be paid off during 2022.

“With increasing interests rates coming, the Borough thought it was a good idea to pay some of our debt down at an accelerated pace,” Mr. Barrett said. “We have invested in our roads and equipment over the past many years and will continue to. Instead of having to pay interest on our debt, we will be able to reduce our debt by $431,000.00 by paying down our issued notes.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.