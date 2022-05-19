POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Runners in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will be making their way to Point Pleasant Beach on May 24.

Next Tuesday, law enforcement members will be arriving at Antrim Middle School’s David T. Fioretti field, carrying the Flame of Hope on their journey from Chicago, Illinois, to Orlando, Florida, to begin the 2022 Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics are a program with the mission of providing athletic training and competitive opportunities to both adults and children with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, the organization aims to create a space for inclusivity and acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the presenting partner for the 2022 Special Olympics, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised $20 million to support athletes and the games this year, according to Stephen Reid, a spokesperson for the company.

Jersey Mike’s will host a 1:30 p.m. event at Fioretti Field on May 24 to celebrate the runners and participants in the Special Olympics, with nearly 30 participating athletes from Ocean and Monmouth counties.