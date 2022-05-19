“The departure of Chief Grant prior to his retirement date leaves the Lavallette Police Department without the appropriate level of direction and supervision,” Mr. Billhimer said. “

It is imperative that we maintain the continuity of the Lavallette Police Department and ensure that the residents of Lavallette remain safe.”



The prosecutor said he has named

Ocean County Chief of Detectives Anthony U. Carrington, Jr., as Officer-in-Charge of the Lavallette Police Department, with “day-to-day” responsibilities assigned to Joseph F. Mitchell, a retired chief of county detectives, and other prosecutor’s office personnel.