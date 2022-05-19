LAVALLETTE — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday that his office has assumed command of the the Lavallette Police Department as the borough’s police chief, Colin Grant, prepares to begin an extended leave on May 29 and retire at the end of the year.
“The departure of Chief Grant prior to his retirement date leaves the Lavallette Police Department without the appropriate level of direction and supervision,” Mr. Billhimer said. “It is imperative that we maintain the continuity of the Lavallette Police Department and ensure that the residents of Lavallette remain safe.”
The prosecutor said he has named Ocean County Chief of Detectives Anthony U. Carrington, Jr., as Officer-in-Charge of the Lavallette Police Department, with “day-to-day” responsibilities assigned to Joseph F. Mitchell, a retired chief of county detectives, and other prosecutor’s office personnel.
Mr. Billhimer also said his office “will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the department while instituting appropriate levels of employee management and supervision.”The prosecutor concluded: “I would like to thank Chief Grant for his service to the residents of Lavallette, and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
