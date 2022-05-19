POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce will present Battle of the Bands on Saturday, June 11 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Local acts from the Ocean and Monmouth counties area will battle it out for musical supremacy at the bandshell on the corner of Arnold and Baltimore avenues, for a grand prize of $500. The second-place prize is $250 and the third-place prize will be $100.

So far, eight to 10 bands have announced that they will be participating in the battle.

“I’m happy about how well it’s coming together. It’s gonna be a good time, there’s gonna be food, beer and music…what else do you need,” said Christopher Bozadzis, owner of The Greeks, a popup at Offshore BBQ. “I just wanted to do something for musicians and get a group of people to enjoy some tunes on a summer night.”

Participating bands are: SOUP, The Well Wish, Crucial Mass, Cigarette Youth, White Wing, Indigo Sky, Southpaw and Onofria.

Tom Hanley from 95.9 WRAT and Jim Inzero will be judging the contest.

Also appearing are live comedians. Chairs are not provided so attendees should bring their own beach chairs to the event. A rain date of June 12 has been set.

