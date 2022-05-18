WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township mayor Kevin P. Orender and Timothy J. Clayton of the Monmouth County Republican Organization will run unopposed in the 2022 primary elections.

The last Democratic committee member for Wall Township was John Delvin who was mayor in 2008, since then the committee has been all Republican.

The Coast Star reached out to Wall Resident and Democratic Municipal Chair Allison Connolly to comment on the lack of Democratic candidates for township office.

“To be clear, Wall Township Democrats would have been happy to run a candidate or candidates for Township Committee in 2022,” Ms. Connolly said. “However, deep-seated partisanship coupled with the vitriol historically directed at Democratic and independent office-seekers in Wall Township deters most qualified candidates.”

The last Democratic candidate to run in Wall Township was Dave Fretz in 2018. Ms. Connolly herself ran unsuccessfully in 2016 with Michael Butler.

“I believe I was the last Republican candidate to run against a Democrat and that was back in 2016,” said Wall GOP Chair and committeeman Tim Farrell.

