MANASQUAN — The Manasquan PBA 284 Food Truck Festival returned to the Fourth Avenue municipal parking lot on Saturday, May 14, after taking a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

The PBA’s first-ever food truck festival took place in 2019, however, it was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite rainy conditions, over 250 people attended the free festival which featured activities for all ages including cornhole games, face-painting, bounce house inflatables, a 50/50 raffle drawing for a grand prize of $7,500, a beer tent presented by Shore Point Distributing Company and a performance by The Walnuts band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We love the support, we ended up getting a better turnout than I expected for the weather,” said Manasquan Ptl. Johne Ringo, who is the event organizer and serves as the PBA treasurer.

Attendees enjoyed cuisine from food trucks including The Tacoholics Grill, Five Sisters Food Co. and Whitecaps Coastal Creamery.

“We hope everybody enjoyed themselves,” said Ptl. Ringo, adding, “We’re looking to expand next year, but we’re obviously gonna make some revisions so we don’t have these issues with the rain next year.”

Ptl. Ringo thanked the PBA Food Truck Festivals sponsors for their support in helping make the event possible.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.